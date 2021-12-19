1000 days. Life Hospital inaugurated in Khulna

Health

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:43 pm

1000 days. Life Hospital inaugurated in Khulna

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:43 pm

Mother and child care hospital "1000 days. Life" started its operation in Khulna on Saturday. 

Khulna-2 lawmaker Shaikh Salahuddin Jewel; Norwegian Ambassador to Dhaka Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Sheikh Hasina Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Khulna Medical College Principal Professor Dr Abdul Ahad, Khulna Medical College Vice Principal /PD Dr Mehedi Nawaz attended the inauguration ceremony along with the Co-Founder Mostafizur Rahman Mostak, management team, doctors, nurses and other distinguished guests, reads a press release.

The guests highly appreciated the initiative at the inauguration and praised the impact it would make for the people living in Khulna. The guests discussed how a hospital like 1000 Days.Life could contribute to the lives of  expectant mothers who often die during childbirth.

Carsten Hjelde, chairman of 1000 days.Life hospital, said in his video message that the hospital aims to provide care to mother and children for the first 1000 most critical days. It's remarkably a great step to offer opportunities to access healthcare from many renewed Norwegian and Bangladeshi visiting doctors.

1000 days.Life Mother & Child Care Hospital aims to build a network of hospitals around Bangladesh and Kenya to provide affordable maternity healthcare and acute care services. With this vision, 1000 days.Life will be opening its next branch in Dinajpur, Fulbaria soon, and other branches in rural areas of Bangladesh across the country.

1000 days. Life Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

5h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

6h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

7h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

1h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

1h | Videos
Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

1h | Videos
Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec