1000 days. Life Hospital inaugurated in Khulna

Mother and child care hospital "1000 days. Life" started its operation in Khulna on Saturday.

Khulna-2 lawmaker Shaikh Salahuddin Jewel; Norwegian Ambassador to Dhaka Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Sheikh Hasina Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Khulna Medical College Principal Professor Dr Abdul Ahad, Khulna Medical College Vice Principal /PD Dr Mehedi Nawaz attended the inauguration ceremony along with the Co-Founder Mostafizur Rahman Mostak, management team, doctors, nurses and other distinguished guests, reads a press release.

The guests highly appreciated the initiative at the inauguration and praised the impact it would make for the people living in Khulna. The guests discussed how a hospital like 1000 Days.Life could contribute to the lives of expectant mothers who often die during childbirth.

Carsten Hjelde, chairman of 1000 days.Life hospital, said in his video message that the hospital aims to provide care to mother and children for the first 1000 most critical days. It's remarkably a great step to offer opportunities to access healthcare from many renewed Norwegian and Bangladeshi visiting doctors.

1000 days.Life Mother & Child Care Hospital aims to build a network of hospitals around Bangladesh and Kenya to provide affordable maternity healthcare and acute care services. With this vision, 1000 days.Life will be opening its next branch in Dinajpur, Fulbaria soon, and other branches in rural areas of Bangladesh across the country.