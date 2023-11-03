10 more dengue patients die, 1357 hospitalised in 24hrs

UNB
03 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 08:19 pm

10 more dengue patients die, 1357 hospitalised in 24hrs

Ten more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,380 this year.

During the period, 1,357 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 6,267 dengue patients, including 1,768 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 2,76,163 dengue cases and 2,68,516 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

