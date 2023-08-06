10 dengue patients die, 2,764 hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh witnessed 10 new dengue deaths and 2,764 cases of hospitalisation across the country in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of the new cases, 1,074 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,686 outside the capital, said a bulletin of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far 57,072 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9,347 dengue patients, including 4,605 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

With the latest figure, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 313 and the case tally to 66,732.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Health officials and experts have stressed coordinated efforts and a national plan to battle the current onslaught of dengue.

Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) adviser and infectious disease expert Dr Mostaq Hossain on 3 August said it is not possible to control dengue without concerted efforts.

The IEDCR adviser stressed on increasing infrastructure and workforce under the city corporations to efficiently tackle the dengue outbreak.