10 dengue patients die, 2748 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
09 September, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 07:24 pm

Related News

10 dengue patients die, 2748 hospitalised in 24 hours

With the latest figure, a total of 716 dengue patients have died in the country.

TBS Report
09 September, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 07:24 pm
Grandmother cradles her 1.5 year-old-granddaughter on her lap as the mother of the child tries to fix the saline flow at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Grandmother cradles her 1.5 year-old-granddaughter on her lap as the mother of the child tries to fix the saline flow at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar

At least 10 more dengue patients have died and 2748 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 716 dengue patients have died in the country and 1,45,335 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 1,051 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,697 were from various parts of the country.

So far 1,34,421 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 10,198 dengue patients, including 4,411 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

Previously, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019. 

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh Health Care Sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Floral pots for your flower plants

9h | Brands
Cover of Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

13h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | TBS Stories
Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

4h | TBS World
Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

5h | TBS World
Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

9h | TBS Wheels