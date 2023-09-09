10 dengue patients die, 2748 hospitalised in 24 hours

Grandmother cradles her 1.5 year-old-granddaughter on her lap as the mother of the child tries to fix the saline flow at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar

At least 10 more dengue patients have died and 2748 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 716 dengue patients have died in the country and 1,45,335 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 1,051 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,697 were from various parts of the country.

So far 1,34,421 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 10,198 dengue patients, including 4,411 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

Previously, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019.

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.