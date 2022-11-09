10-bed dialysis centres, ICUs to be set up in district hospitals: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said that the government has decided to set up 10-bed dialysis centres and 10-bed Incentive Care Units (ICUs) at each district hospitals across the country.

"The government has set up central oxygen supply system at 120 public hospitals during the Covid-19 period and over 80% people have been brought under vaccination coverage," he said this while exchanging views with the Directors, Superintendents, Civil Surgeons, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officers of Khulna division at a city hotel here as chief guest.

Claiming over 80% success of the ongoing Immunization Expansion Programme, he said that 100% patients admitted to the public hospitals have been expressing their satisfaction upon the provided health services.

Expressing satisfaction about the health service in public hospitals in Khulna, the minister urged the physicians, nurses and health workers to behave cordially with the patients during their duties.

He, however said, physicians should try to diagnosis the diseases properly at the public hospitals for reducing patients' expenses.

Health Secretary Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader, Director General of the Directorate of Health Services Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam addressed the function as special guests while Director of Khulna Divisional Health Department Dr Md Monjurul Murshid delivered the welcome speech.

Later, the Minister visited Cathlab, ICU, CCU and Dialysis centre of the Khulna Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialized Hospital.