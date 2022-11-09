10-bed dialysis centres, ICUs to be set up in district hospitals: Health minister

Health

BSS
09 November, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 08:00 pm

Related News

10-bed dialysis centres, ICUs to be set up in district hospitals: Health minister

BSS
09 November, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
10-bed dialysis centres, ICUs to be set up in district hospitals: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said that the government has decided to set up 10-bed dialysis centres and 10-bed Incentive Care Units (ICUs) at each district hospitals across the country.

"The government has set up central oxygen supply system at 120 public hospitals during the Covid-19 period and over 80% people have been brought under vaccination coverage," he said this while exchanging views with the Directors, Superintendents, Civil Surgeons, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officers of Khulna division at a city hotel here as chief guest.

Claiming over 80% success of the ongoing Immunization Expansion Programme, he said that 100% patients admitted to the public hospitals have been expressing their satisfaction upon the provided health services.

Expressing satisfaction about the health service in public hospitals in Khulna, the minister urged the physicians, nurses and health workers to behave cordially with the patients during their duties.

He, however said, physicians should try to diagnosis the diseases properly at the public hospitals for reducing patients' expenses.

Health Secretary Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader, Director General of the Directorate of Health Services Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam addressed the function as special guests while Director of Khulna Divisional Health Department Dr Md Monjurul Murshid delivered the welcome speech.

Later, the Minister visited Cathlab, ICU, CCU and Dialysis centre of the Khulna Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialized Hospital.

Top News

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque / District Hospitals / ICU / Dialysis Centre

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

11h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

10h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

RU medical center itself 'sick'

RU medical center itself 'sick'

2h | Videos
All domestic construction materials under one roof

All domestic construction materials under one roof

2h | Videos
How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

2h | Videos
How football world cup started

How football world cup started

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?