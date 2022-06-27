Health ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes

The health ministry has proposed a fine of Tk5,000 for using e-cigarettes.

The ministry drafted amendments to the Smoking and Using of Tobacco Products (Control) Act 2005 banning e-cigarettes, vape, or nicotine pouches.

There is a provision of a maximum fine of Tk5,000 for using e-cigarettes.

In addition, the draft amendment proposes to prohibit the special production, import, export, storage, sale and transportation of e-cigarettes or their parts.

Violation of this provision is punishable by imprisonment for a maximum of six months or a fine not exceeding Tk2 lakh or both for the first time.

If this type of crime is committed repeatedly, the punishment might be doubled.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recently sent drafts to various stakeholders, including various ministries, to amend the Smoking and Using of Tobacco Products (Control) Act which was enacted in 2005 and amended in 2013.

The Health Services Division has asked for comments on the draft amendment by 14 July.

The existing law does not say anything about e-cigarettes. However, anti-tobacco groups have called for a ban on e-cigarettes.

E-cigarettes started being imported to Bangladesh informally from abroad a few years ago and quickly became popular among the youth.

As the demand for e-cigarettes continues to increase in the country, British American Tobacco, Bangladesh, has already started producing and selling e-cigarettes in the market. In addition, United Japan Tobacco Limited is also reportedly preparing to market e-cigarettes in Bangladesh.

Under the new law, no sweets, spices, perfumes, addictive products or any other mixture can be added to tobacco and tobacco products. Anyone violating this provision for the first time will be liable to imprisonment for a maximum of six months or a fine not exceeding Tk5 lakh or both.

If this type of crime is committed repeatedly, it will be punishable by doubling the rate incrementally.

The anti-smoking law has been amended to prohibit the sale of tobacco and tobacco products by ferrying.

In addition, provisions are being made to ban the sale of tobacco and tobacco products within 100 meters of educational institutions, hospitals, clinics, playgrounds and children's parks.

Anyone violating these provisions will be fined a maximum of Tk5,000 for the first time and will be penalised twice incrementally for repeating the same offense.

The draft amendment to the law states that in order to sell tobacco and tobacco products, a license must be obtained from a local government institution.

Anyone who sells tobacco products without such a license will be fined a maximum of Tk50,000 for the first offense and doubled incrementally for committing the same offense frequently.

In addition, it has been proposed to print health warnings in Bangla, along with coloured pictures, about the damage caused by the use of tobacco products on 90% of the surface of the packaging, cartons and containers of all types of tobacco products.

Although, the existing law stipulated the printing of health warnings in Bangla with colorful pictures and text on the upper 50% of bidi-cigarette packs and tobacco boxes, it is currently being printed in the lower half.

ABM Zubayer, executive director of the anti-tobacco organisation Progga, told The Business Standard that the draft amendment was a timely step.

If it is passed and implemented effectively in the shortest possible time, it will be possible to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 as announced by the prime minister, he added.

He said that after the Smoking and Tobacco Use (Control) Act was enacted in 2005, it was amended in 2013 but in reality there are still many shortcomings in it.