Health minister to receive 55lakh Covid vaccines donated by UK, Japan

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Health Minister Zahid Maleque will today receive over 55lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine, donated by Japan and UK, to Bangladesh.

The minister will receive the vaccines as the chief guest at the state guest house Padma at 4pm.

Among the vaccines, Japan donated 15lakh doses while UK donated more than 4 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has previously expressed willingness to continue support to Bangladesh as the Covid-19 pandemic is a global crisis, during "DCAB Talk" at the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) on 14 October.

He said "It's important that we join hands. Japan will continue to stand by Bangladesh."

He also expressed satisfaction over the effective utilisation of 3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine earlier provided to Bangladesh on that day.

Earlier, the UK provided £90 million to support the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and make it affordable around the world. Consequently, AstraZeneca agreed to distribute it at a non-profit price during the pandemic.

"This vaccine donation by the UK is a powerful demonstration of "Brit Bangla Bondhon" between the two countries. The UK will do everything we can to support Bangladesh to save lives and defeat the pandemic," a press statement said on Monday.

Both the countries are making their donations through COVAX vaccine sharing programme.