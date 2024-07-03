Health minister for maintaining standard of medicine

Bangladesh

BSS
03 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 08:31 pm

Related News

Health minister for maintaining standard of medicine

It is a huge challenge for human health as substandard medicines are produced side by side increasing trend of drug adulteration, he said

BSS
03 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 08:31 pm
Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen speaks at the annual meeting of member states of South-East Asia Regulatory Network (SEARN) on 3 July 2024. Photo: PID
Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen speaks at the annual meeting of member states of South-East Asia Regulatory Network (SEARN) on 3 July 2024. Photo: PID

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today (3 July) emphasised on maintaining standard of medicine alongside ensuring its efficacy for protection of human health.

"It is a huge challenge for human health as substandard medicines are produced side by side increasing trend of drug adulteration," he told the annual meeting of member states of South-East Asia Regulatory Network (SEARN), reads a press release.

The South-East Asia Regulatory Network (SEARN) is a volunteer association of the National Regulatory Authorities of the countries in the WHO South-East Asia region: Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor-Leste.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Samanta said, "We can overcome emerging challenges in the drug production sector through joint works of the South-East Asia Regulatory Network (SEARN). The role of SEARN is very crucial to ensure quality drug production with maintaining efficacy against diseases."

The mission of the SEARN is to develop and strengthen regulatory collaboration, convergence and reliance in the South-East Asia region over shared regulatory issues and challenges, that will build trust and capacity, and will enable National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) to fulfill their mandates and better safeguard public health.

Health / Top News

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen / medicine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

1h | Panorama
Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

6h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

1h | Videos
Inauguration of DNCC Smart School Bus Service

Inauguration of DNCC Smart School Bus Service

2h | Videos
Students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding quota abolition

Students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding quota abolition

2h | Videos
Israeli generals are asking for a ceasefire in Gaza, what is Netanyahu saying?

Israeli generals are asking for a ceasefire in Gaza, what is Netanyahu saying?

1h | Videos