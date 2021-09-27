Health minister to leave for Geneva tonight to attend WHO bureau meeting

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque will leave for Geneva, Switzerland tonight to attend a World Health Organisation (WHO) bureau meeting.

An Emirates Airlines flight carrying the minister will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:15am Tuesday.

During the visit, Additional Secretary of the Health Services Department Kazi Zebunnesa Begum, Private Secretary to the Minister of Health Kamrul Hasan, Deputy Secretary Md Sadequl Islam and Health and Family Planning Officer of Tejgaon Health Complex in Dhaka Dr Md Mofijul Islam Bulbul will accompany the health minister, said a press release.

After the WHO bureau meeting in Geneva, the health minister will hold separate meetings with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) CEO Dr Seth Berkley and a member of the Global Fund Management Team and coordinator of Scaling up Nutrition (SUN) GerdaVerburg on issues related to the coronavirus, health services, population and nutrition.

Wrapping up his Switzerland visit, the health minister is expected to return home on 6 October.