Health minister distributes relief, inspects flood-hit areas in Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 04:07 pm

Health minister distributes relief, inspects flood-hit areas in Sylhet

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has distributed relief items after visiting flood-affected areas in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona.

The minister left Dhaka from Tejgaon Old Airport by helicopter to visit various flood-affected areas of Sylhet Division Monday (27 June) morning, reads a press release.

He spoke to people in the flood-hit areas and distributed relief items there. 

After inspecting the flood-hit areas, the minister visited Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and held exchange meetings with district and divisional level health department doctors, government officials and private hospital owners.

The health minister was apprised of the ongoing healthcare activities of the flood-affected people at the meeting. 

He called for ensuring 24-hour health care for the flood-hit people there. 

At the meeting, the minister gave directions to all concerned on what to do in the event of a possible outbreak of the disease during and after the floods.

He also instructed the concerned individuals to be prepared for a possible Covid outbreak.

The health minister said, "Under the overall direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has ensured dry food in their (flood-affected people) homes and the health sector has also come forward to tackle  water-borne diseases free."

"We are trying to ensure the rapid use of antivenom to prevent snake bites in these areas. Adequate food and saline should be provided. Emergency measures must be taken in case of a covid outbreak. In case of emergency, any serious patient has to be sent to Dhaka by government ambulance."

No shortage of healthcare in flood-affected areas will be tolerated, the minister noted.

Senior officials of the health ministry accompanied the minister on his visit.

