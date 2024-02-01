Health minister congratulates Saima Wazed for joining WHO as regional director

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has congratulated Saima Wazed, autism specialist and daughter of the prime minister, for assuming office as WHO's Regional Director for South-East Asia Regional Office (WHOSEARO).

"Saima Wazed is an experienced professional in global health. She is widely recognised internationally as an expert in autism. It is a remarkable achievement and a matter of great pride for us to have a Bangladeshi assume such a significant and responsible position," the minister said in a message issued today (1 February).

He said Bangladesh's health sector will undoubtedly be strengthened with her assuming the role of the Regional Director for the World Health Organization's largest South East Asia region.

On 1 November 2023, the Regional Committee of WHO South-East Asia voted Saima Wazed as the regional director in a closed meeting during its 76th session in New Delhi, India.

Following her appointment, Saima assumed the position today at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.