Health minister condemns attack at Sylhet upazila health complex

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 09:14 pm

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen
Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has condemned the recent attack at Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex over the death of four BCL activists in an accident.

The activists of local Awami League and its student body Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) allegedly vandalised the health complex in the early hours of Saturday.

The health minister, who is now in Geneva on an official visit, directed the relevant officials from the health directorate to promptly inspect the scene and take necessary actions, reads a press release of the health ministry.

Following the minister's order, a high-level delegation of the health directorate visited the spot this morning and held discussions with the local administration and political leaders to manage the situation. 

'AL-BCL' men attack upazila health complex over 4 BCL activists' death in Sylhet

After the incident, the health minister immediately communicated with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal over phone to ensure the safety of all officers and employees working in the health complex including doctors and nurses, the release said. 

The home minister issued immediate directives to apprehend those involved in the incident. 

A case has already been filed over the incident.

According to the health complex authorities, two ambulances, hospital furniture, and various emergency department equipment were vandalized. The attackers also beat up the doctors on duty and torched a car parked in the garage of the hospital.

On 19 January, four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) died after a microbus carrying them plunged into a roadside ditch on the Sylhet-Tamabil road under Jaintapur upazila.

