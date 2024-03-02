Health minister calls for Rajuk, Public Works Ministry to intensify inspections after Bailey Road blaze

Bangladesh

UNB
02 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 05:02 pm

Related News

Health minister calls for Rajuk, Public Works Ministry to intensify inspections after Bailey Road blaze

UNB
02 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 05:02 pm
Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: UNB
Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: UNB

In the wake of the devastating fire on Bailey Road that claimed 46 lives, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has called for stringent action from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and the Public Works Ministry to avert future catastrophes. 

Speaking on Saturday, the minister expressed profound concern over the tragedy and the necessity for rigorous safety measures.

"Rajuk and the Public Works Ministry must adopt a proactive stance to ensure such a tragedy is never repeated," Dr Sen remarked after his participation in the 23rd International Scientific Seminar held in Dhaka.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He emphasised the critical need for these authorities to conduct thorough inspections to identify buildings at risk of fire. By doing so, Dr Sen believes, the frequency of fire incidents can be significantly reduced in the future.

In addition to fire safety, Dr Sen addressed the state of healthcare facilities in Bangladesh, advocating for the coexistence of private and government hospitals to meet the public's healthcare needs. However, he insisted that all healthcare institutions must adhere to established regulations and standards.

"The regulation of hospitals is non-negotiable. Our drive against irregularities and non-compliance in healthcare facilities will persist to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens," he affirmed.

Top News

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen / bailey road fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

20h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

20h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

21h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

3h | Videos
Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

4h | Videos
What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

6h | Videos
Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

19h | Videos