Health minister calls for Rajuk, Public Works Ministry to intensify inspections after Bailey Road blaze

In the wake of the devastating fire on Bailey Road that claimed 46 lives, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has called for stringent action from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and the Public Works Ministry to avert future catastrophes.

Speaking on Saturday, the minister expressed profound concern over the tragedy and the necessity for rigorous safety measures.

"Rajuk and the Public Works Ministry must adopt a proactive stance to ensure such a tragedy is never repeated," Dr Sen remarked after his participation in the 23rd International Scientific Seminar held in Dhaka.

He emphasised the critical need for these authorities to conduct thorough inspections to identify buildings at risk of fire. By doing so, Dr Sen believes, the frequency of fire incidents can be significantly reduced in the future.

In addition to fire safety, Dr Sen addressed the state of healthcare facilities in Bangladesh, advocating for the coexistence of private and government hospitals to meet the public's healthcare needs. However, he insisted that all healthcare institutions must adhere to established regulations and standards.

"The regulation of hospitals is non-negotiable. Our drive against irregularities and non-compliance in healthcare facilities will persist to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens," he affirmed.