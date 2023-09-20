Health minister attends G77 plus China summit

Health Minister Zahid Maleque attended the G77 plus China summit held in Havana, Cuba on 15-16 September.

A delegation - led by the minister – consisted of the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada and non-resident Ambassador to Cuba Dr. Khalilur Rahman, Minister, Bangladesh High Commission, Ottawa, Canada Dewan Hossne Ayub, First Secretary and HOC, Bangladesh High Commission, Ottawa, Canada Hasan Al Abul Bashar Ulayee, and Private Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Md Reazul Hoque.

The summit was attended by 116 nations and 12 organisations and agencies from the United Nations (UN) system. It also hosted 31 Heads of State/Government, 12 Vice-Presidents, Cabinet Ministers and other high-level government representatives from the respective member countries of the G77 plus China.

The Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel presided over the summit as the chair of G77 plus China. Prior to the summit, delegations agreed to adopt a political declaration with 47 topics through a transparent and inclusive intergovernmental negotiation process.

Zahid Maleque highlighted the successful management of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The importance of obtaining timely vaccines and associated equipment from concerned countries was also stressed upon. He also mentioned that pandemic management had been a challenge for the ministry and as a result the initial days of the pandemic had been difficult.

As a solution to prevent such issues again he proposed that all sectors between developed and developing countries share technical knowledge. He reiterated that technological advancement should not become a monopoly for developed nations.

He insisted that timely sharing of knowledge between countries, particularly between developed and developing countries, would have a huge impact on the challenges posed by climate change. He added that developed nations should compensate developing nations for the outsized impact climate change is having on them, such as financial support and technical knowledge sharing.

The summit adopted a 47-article Havana Final Declaration under the theme of "Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation,"on its second day. Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz expressed gratitude to all the delegates on behalf of the Cuban people and government during his closing remarks.

On the sidelines of the summit, the health minister held discussions with his counterparts from Yemen, Libya, Cuba, as well as the UN Secretary for Climate Change in order to address bilateral issues of mutual interest. Delegation members from the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, arrived in Havana, Cuba on 13 September and in coordination with the Cuban Foreign Ministry, ensured the preparation of Bangladesh's Country Statement, protocol, and other logistical support for the successful participation of Bangladesh in the summit.