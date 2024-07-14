Health minister assists in applying dressing on Thakurgaon child

In Thakurgaon's 250-bed General Hospital, 10-year-old Badshah was waiting for new dressing on his right hand.

He had contracted an infection eight days earlier from an insect bite.

Yesterday (13 July), Badshah would become the talk of the town.

At the time Badshah was waiting, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen was also in the hospital for a visit.

Seeing Badshah in tears, the health minister immediately decided to help in applying the dressing on the child's wounds.

Samanta Lal was assisted by Director General of the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam.

Afterwards, the health minister spoke to Badshah's family and was briefed about the treatment and his overall healthcare.

The hospital supervisor informed that due to wrong treatment by the village doctor, the infection in his hand had worsened.

He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital's emergency department.

During the visit to the hospital, Bangladesh Thakurgaon-1 MP Ramesh Chandra Sen, among others, was also present.