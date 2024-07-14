Health minister assists in applying dressing on Thakurgaon child

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 02:47 pm

Related News

Health minister assists in applying dressing on Thakurgaon child

Seeing Badshah in tears, the health minister immediately decided to help in applying the dressing on the child’s wounds. 

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 02:47 pm
Photo: Health ministry
Photo: Health ministry

In Thakurgaon's 250-bed General Hospital, 10-year-old Badshah was waiting for new dressing on his right hand. 

He had contracted an infection eight days earlier from an insect bite. 

Yesterday (13 July), Badshah would become the talk of the town.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the time Badshah was waiting, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen was also in the hospital for a visit.  

Seeing Badshah in tears, the health minister immediately decided to help in applying the dressing on the child's wounds. 

Samanta Lal was assisted by Director General of the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam.

Afterwards, the health minister spoke to Badshah's family and was briefed about the treatment and his overall healthcare.

The hospital supervisor informed that due to wrong treatment by the village doctor, the infection in his hand had worsened. 

He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital's emergency department. 

During the visit to the hospital, Bangladesh Thakurgaon-1 MP Ramesh Chandra Sen, among others, was also present.

Health Minister / Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Thakurgaon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

4h | Wheels
Tree for Mankind distributes plants to school children with the hope of turning them into agents of a greener future. Photo: Courtesy

Do we follow up after we plant trees?

1h | Panorama
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The name of the young man who attacked Donald Trump is Thomas Matthew Crooks

The name of the young man who attacked Donald Trump is Thomas Matthew Crooks

7m | Videos
How is Germany spending a special defense fund of 100 billion euros?

How is Germany spending a special defense fund of 100 billion euros?

2h | Videos
Shooting at Trump campaign rally; Injured Trump, killed 2 people

Shooting at Trump campaign rally; Injured Trump, killed 2 people

3h | Videos
Barishal BSCIC: Getting water after 10 years

Barishal BSCIC: Getting water after 10 years

3h | Videos