Headmaster withdrawn over sexually assaulting female students

A headmaster of a school has been withdrawn for his involvement in the sexual assault of students in Chattogram on Sunday.

The accused is Md Alauddin, headmaster of Kapasgola Girls' School in the city.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the education department of Chattogram city corporation.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chowkbazar Police Station Ferdous Jahan said that there was a complaint of sexual harassment against the head teacher of Kapasgola school. He was blocked by agitated students on Sunday noon.

On information, police visited the spot and brought the situation under control, added the OC.

The accused headmaster Alauddin has been transferred from Kapasgola to South Patenga City Corporation High

School in the city. Halishahar Ahmad Mia City Corporation Girls High School Principal Roma Barua has been posted in his place.

A three-member investigation committee will be formed in this regard, according to the CCC.