‘He was a saint sent from heaven’: Netizens pour in love and respect for Dr Zafrullah

Netizens have expressed their love and respect for Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, who passed away last night.

Many took to social media to express their grief and condolences over his death.

"He was a saint sent from heaven," wrote Shafiqul Alam in a Facebook post.

"His heart was bigger than all the hospitals he had built for poor people. He was a Freedom Fighter who never quit fighting for freedom since the glorious war of 1971. He was a good doctor. A good soul. A proud Bengali and Bangladeshi. A liberal democrat throughout his life. A friend of the poor and the voiceless. He was the bravest man I have ever come across," the post read.

Another Facebook user wrote, "One of the living legends of Bangladesh, the founder of Gonoshasthya Kendra, one of the trustees of Gana University Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury is no more with us."

Anis Ahmed wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear passing away of the legendary and revolutionary public health reformer from Bangladesh Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. I first met him in my second year of medical whilst visiting his radical primary care hospital called Gonoshasthaya Kendra (centre for people's health). He introduced me to the athour of internationally proclaimed book on village health care management 'where there is no doctor' David Warner."

"The position of an honest freedom fighter is the highest for me. They are the real spirit of liberation war.The brave freedom fighter Zafrullah Chodhuri sir left us. Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raziun. May Allah grant him Paradise," wrote Mahbub Kabir Milon.

"Our Boro Bhai, Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury, valiant freedom fighter and public health activist in Bangladesh who Founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK, The People's Health Centre) passed away at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the capital last night at 11:00 PM. I deeply mourn his death. Rest in Power, Poor People's Doctor," wrote Mahfuza Mala on her Facebook.

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passed away on Tuesday (11 April) at the age of 81. He had been on life support since Monday (10 April) with a critical health condition. Earlier, he was admitted to the Nagar Hospital after falling seriously ill on 7 April.

He was suffering from kidney complications as well as old age complications.

Dr Zafrullah was a well-known Bangladeshi physician and public health activist. He received his medical degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1966 and later received a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

He was in surgical training in London when the liberation war of Bangladesh erupted in 1971. Hurrying home, he established a field hospital with his colleagues to treat battle casualties.

In 1972, he founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra with the aim of providing healthcare services to underserved communities in Bangladesh.