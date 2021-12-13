HC upholds copyright claim of Sheikh Abdul Hakim for Masud Rana, Kuasha series

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 02:05 pm

After Bangladesh Copyright Office, the High Court today ruled in favour of Sheikh Abdul Hakim for the copyrights of over 300 books under the Masud Rana and Kuasha series.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir handed down the verdict on Monday following a writ petition filed by writer Kazi Anwar Hossain.

Lawyer Syeda Nasrin filed the writ. Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state during the hearing. 

Former Additional Attorney General Md Murad Reza and Barrister ABM Hamidul Misbah stood for the writ petitioner, while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan and Barrister Iftabul Kamal Ayon represented the copyright office during the hearing. 

At the time, Assistant Attorney General Nasim Islam Raju represented the state.

The late ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim, who died this year on 28 August after suffering from bronchitis, reportedly wrote the 260 books of popular spy thriller "Masud Rana" series and 50 books of the "Kuasha" series.

On 29 July 2019, Sheikh Abdul Hakim filed a complaint with the Bangladesh Copyright Office against Kazi Anwar Hossain for violating sections 71 and 89 of the Bangladesh Copyright Act, claiming authorship of 260 books of the Masud Rana series and 50 books of the Kuasha series.

After a year-long legal battle, Bangladesh Copyright Office also ruled in favour of Sheikh Abdul Hakim on 14 June 2020.

Following this, writer Kazi Anwar Hossain submitted an application to the High Court against the order making the culture secretary, copyright office, registrar of copyrights and the copyright board respondents in his plea.

