HC turns down writ challenging tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan

Bangladesh

UNB
19 September, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 06:56 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court on Sunday rejected a writ petition against tree felling  at historical Suhrawardy Udyan for installation of commercial establishments.

The virtual bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and SM Moniruzzaman turned down the petition. 

Lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan presented the petitioners while Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed stood for state. 

"This is one of the mega projects of the government and no establishment will be built there on commercial basis. The government is implementing the HC directive issued in 2009," Said Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed. 
 
The project is being implemented according to the report of a 6-member committee formed in this regard , the project is being implemented without harming the environment, he said.

Earlier, on September 13 the court fixed today for final hearing on the writ. 

On May 9, six organisations and an individual filed the writ petition to stop tree cutting at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The petitioners are - Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Association for Land Reforms and Development (ALRD), Nijera Kori, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and architect Mobassher Hossain.

The petitioners also sought issuance of a rule seeking explanation as to why cutting of ancient and historic trees at Suhrawardy Udyan on the pretext of constructing monument of independence will not be announced illegal and unconstitutional, why construction of commercial establishments going beyond the main design will not be declared illegal and why directive should not be given to evict the already constructed establishments. 

Dhaka South City Corporation  Mayor , Secretaries to the  Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and  the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Chief  Forest Conservator, RAJUK chairman ,Director General of  Environment Department and Chief engineer of Department of Public Works were made respondents to the rule.

Suhrawardy Udyan

