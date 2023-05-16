HC summons Rajuk chairman

The High Court has summoned the chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to explain why a report regarding a plot was not submitted to the court.

The HC bench of Justice Mahmudul Hoque and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder passed the order Tuesday and asked the Rajuk chairman to appear before the bench on 18 May.

Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumi confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Khalid Mahmud, a resident of Nikunja in the capital, filed a writ in the High Court regarding complications over a plot.

After hearing the writ, the High Court directed Rajuk chairman to submit a report regarding the plot.

An appeal was filed in the High Court against the Rajuk chairman for failing to comply with the court's directive.

After hearing the appeal petition, the High Court summoned the Rajuk chairman on Tuesday.