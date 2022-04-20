HC summons law secretary over non-compliance of an order

The High Court summoned Law Secretary Golam Sarwar for not complying with a court order and directed him to explain it in person before the court on 26 April.

The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order on Wednesday asking why the report on Vantage International was not submitted even after so many days.

The HC on 23 May 2019 asked the law secretary for a report on the office management of Vantage International Limited while a case was ongoing on the liquidation of the company.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited filed a case against Vantage International seeking its liquidation.

The court then appointed a receiver aiming to liquidate the Vantage International.

The registrar's office of the Supreme Court, the state party, and the official liquidator of the company were contacted for the report but the law ministry failed to submit it.

Barrister Moksedul Islam moved in favour of the company and Deputy Attorney General Mozammel Haque Rana represented the state in the case.