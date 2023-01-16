HC seeks explanation on noise pollution-induced hearing loss

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

HC seeks explanation on noise pollution-induced hearing loss

Concerned govt officials get a month to explain their inaction to take steps

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 09:54 pm
HC seeks explanation on noise pollution-induced hearing loss

The High Court on Monday gave concerned government officials one month to explain why their inaction in addressing hearing loss suffered by traffic police personnel and rickshaw pullers due to noise pollution in cities should not be declared illegal.

Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali also asked for two lists of the victims among traffic police personnel and rickshaw pullers respectively from the police chief and city corporation authorities within two months.

The court issued the ruling asking the secretaries of home ministry and law ministry, inspector general of police, and the director general of environment department why they failed to act in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2006 to keep noise pollution in check in the 12 major cities of the country.

The ruling was issued after a hearing on a writ petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh in the public interest. Advocate Manjil Morshed moved in favour of the rights organisation at the hearing.

Morshed said there are authorities with legal powers in the country to control noise pollution but as they are not taking actions many rickshaw pullers and traffic police personnel in the country's cities have lost hearing abilities.

The writ also sought compensation from the relevant government authorities for the ailing people, but as the court has decided to procure a list of the victims first, the compensation plea would be placed afterwards, the advocate said.

Top News / Court

High Court / Noise pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

14h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

15h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

16h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

4h | TBS SPORTS
71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

5h | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

6h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

6h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals