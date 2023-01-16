HC seeks explanation on noise pollution-induced hearing loss

The High Court on Monday gave concerned government officials one month to explain why their inaction in addressing hearing loss suffered by traffic police personnel and rickshaw pullers due to noise pollution in cities should not be declared illegal.

Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali also asked for two lists of the victims among traffic police personnel and rickshaw pullers respectively from the police chief and city corporation authorities within two months.

The court issued the ruling asking the secretaries of home ministry and law ministry, inspector general of police, and the director general of environment department why they failed to act in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2006 to keep noise pollution in check in the 12 major cities of the country.

The ruling was issued after a hearing on a writ petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh in the public interest. Advocate Manjil Morshed moved in favour of the rights organisation at the hearing.

Morshed said there are authorities with legal powers in the country to control noise pollution but as they are not taking actions many rickshaw pullers and traffic police personnel in the country's cities have lost hearing abilities.

The writ also sought compensation from the relevant government authorities for the ailing people, but as the court has decided to procure a list of the victims first, the compensation plea would be placed afterwards, the advocate said.