HC issues rule over Hindu women’s marriage, inheritance rights

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 08:15 pm

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking why the government's inaction in enacting laws on the rights of Hindu women to divorce and marriage registration, single parentage, and inheritance of property should not be declared illegal.

The cabinet secretary, law secretary, parliament secretariat affairs secretary, and religion secretary have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The ruling was made by the HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam after a writ petition was filed by nine organisations, including human rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra and Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust. 

The writ petition was filed seeking High Court's directives toward the government to create policies that ensure the legal rights of Hindu women and eliminate the inconsistencies in the Hindu Marriage Act.

Advocate ZI Khan Panna, Syeda Nasreen, SM Rezaul Karim, and Advocate Tamanna appeared in the court yesterday on behalf of the petitioners.
 

