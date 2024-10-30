HC rule hearing on 15th amendment adjourned till 6 Nov

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) today (30 October) adjourned till 6 November the hearing on a rule it issued questioning the legality of the 15th amendment of the constitution.

A High Court Division bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury passed the order.

Senior Advocate Zainul Abedin, Fida M Kamal and Badruddoza Badal were present for BNP, while Advocate Mohammad Shisihir Manir was present for Jamaat-e-Islami. Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman represented the state.

The High Court on 19 August issued a rule asking why the 15th amendment of the constitution would not be declared illegal.

Five eminent citizens, including Badiul Alam Majumder, filed the writ challenging the validity of the 15th amendment. Later Jamaat and BNP became party in the case.

On 30 June 2011, the 15th Amendment to the Constitution of Bangladesh was made during the then Awami League government.



In this amendment, the caretaker government system was abolished and the number of seats reserved for women in the National Parliament was raised from 45 to 50.

