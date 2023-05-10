HC prohibits bribery, tipping for officials, employees

Bangladesh

BSS
10 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 05:34 pm

Related News

HC prohibits bribery, tipping for officials, employees

BSS
10 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 05:34 pm
HC prohibits bribery, tipping for officials, employees

A High Court bench has said that action will be taken according to the rules on corruption charges if any High Court official-employee takes gratuity or tips during or after any stages of a trial.

The HC bench consisting of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Biswajit Debnath has issued a notification signed by the bench officer Md Sefat Ullah in this regard.

The notifications states that, before or after a case is listed or the judgment or order of a case has been passed, officers and employees including- Court Bench officer, Assistant Bench Officer, Personal Officer of the Judge, Jamadar of the Court, MLSS of the Court or Chamber, driver, gunman or any other person related to the Judges and working in the court will be considered to be corrupted, if they take or accept any kind of money, gifts, service or other benefit in the name of taking gratuity or tips.

"Any officer-employee of this court, if found involved in such corruption, action will be taken according to law and rules against him/them," the notice states.

Lawyers, their assistants and all associated with the court have been instructed to refrain from such activities.

Top News / Court

High Court / Bribery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

5h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

5h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

9h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

21h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

21h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter