HC orders UNB journalist Jahangir Alam to surrender to lower court

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

HC orders UNB journalist Jahangir Alam to surrender to lower court

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 09:59 pm
HC orders UNB journalist Jahangir Alam to surrender to lower court

The High Court on Wednesday ordered UNB Special Correspondent Muhammad Jahangir Alam to surrender before a lower court concerned within four weeks in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The HC also asked the law enforcers to refrain from harassing or arresting Jahangir during this period.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order on Wednesday (26 April) after hearing Jahangir's bail petition, reports media.

Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal along with advocate Farhad Hossain appeared for Jahangir in the court.

On 12 April, Hatirjheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Al-Amin filed the case under the Digital Security Act against 21 people, including Jahangir.

The UNB journalist was made accused in the case as he was a member of the social media group where anti-government activities were allegedly discussed.

Jahangir, however, said he is not aware of such a group and also does not know who made him its member.

Jahangir is the chief crime correspondent of news agency UNB and former vice president of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).

He is also the general secretary of the Shipping and Communications Reporters Forum (SCRF) and permanent member of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

Top News

DSA case / Digital Security Act (DSA) / High Court (HC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

9h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

11h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

6h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

4h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

5h | TBS Stories
This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt