HC orders UNB journalist Jahangir Alam to surrender to lower court

The High Court on Wednesday ordered UNB Special Correspondent Muhammad Jahangir Alam to surrender before a lower court concerned within four weeks in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The HC also asked the law enforcers to refrain from harassing or arresting Jahangir during this period.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order on Wednesday (26 April) after hearing Jahangir's bail petition, reports media.

Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal along with advocate Farhad Hossain appeared for Jahangir in the court.

On 12 April, Hatirjheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Al-Amin filed the case under the Digital Security Act against 21 people, including Jahangir.

The UNB journalist was made accused in the case as he was a member of the social media group where anti-government activities were allegedly discussed.

Jahangir, however, said he is not aware of such a group and also does not know who made him its member.

Jahangir is the chief crime correspondent of news agency UNB and former vice president of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).

He is also the general secretary of the Shipping and Communications Reporters Forum (SCRF) and permanent member of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).