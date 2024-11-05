HC orders to remove Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal from DSS DG 

Bangladesh

BSS
05 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

HC orders to remove Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal from DSS DG 

The HC also issued a ruling on the validity of his duties for his post

BSS
05 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 10:04 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (5 November) asked the authorities concerned to remove Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal from the post of director general (DG) of the Department of Social Services (DSS) as he is yet to quit the post even after his removal. 

The HC also issued a ruling on the validity of his duties for his post.

A High Court Division Bench comprising Justice Fahmida Quader Chowdhury and Justice Mubina Asaf passed the order today, also asking the secretary of the Public Administration Ministry and others concerned to implement the court's instructions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Advocate Delwar Hossain and Muhammad Sajjad Hossain moved the petition hearing on behalf the writ.

Earlier on 11 October, a report was published in a national daily stating that "The DG of the Department of Social Services is yet to quit his post even after becoming OSD (officer on special duty)". 

Later, Advocate Muhammad Sajjad Hossain filed a writ petition in the High Court attaching the published newspaper clipping against DG Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal.

Disobeying the office order, he is still working on the post of DG even after about a month of this order, according to the report.

Department of Social Services / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

59m | Videos
Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

1h | Videos
Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

3h | Videos
Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

3h | Videos