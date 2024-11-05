HC orders to remove Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal from DSS DG 

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (5 November) asked the authorities concerned to remove Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal from the post of director general (DG) of the Department of Social Services (DSS) as he is yet to quit the post even after his removal.

The HC also issued a ruling on the validity of his duties for his post.

A High Court Division Bench comprising Justice Fahmida Quader Chowdhury and Justice Mubina Asaf passed the order today, also asking the secretary of the Public Administration Ministry and others concerned to implement the court's instructions.

Advocate Delwar Hossain and Muhammad Sajjad Hossain moved the petition hearing on behalf the writ.

Earlier on 11 October, a report was published in a national daily stating that "The DG of the Department of Social Services is yet to quit his post even after becoming OSD (officer on special duty)".

Later, Advocate Muhammad Sajjad Hossain filed a writ petition in the High Court attaching the published newspaper clipping against DG Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal.

Disobeying the office order, he is still working on the post of DG even after about a month of this order, according to the report.