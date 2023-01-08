HC orders probe into Tk1,500cr embezzlement allegation against FMC dockyard MD

Bangladesh

UNB
08 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 05:21 pm

The High Court on Sunday ordered the authorities concerned to investigate the allegation of Tk1,500 embezzlement by Mohammad Yeasin Chowdhury, Managing Director of FMC dockyard Limited. 
 
The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat ordered Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the allegation within two weeks. 
 
The HC bench passed the suo moto order when ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam drew attention of the court after attaching a report published in a vernacular daily on 5 January headlined 'Yeasin in abroad after embezzling Tk1,500 crore'. 
 
The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the ineffectiveness of the respondents in taking action against MD Yeasin should not be declared illegal. 
 
The court also fixed 9 March for the next hearing. 
 
Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state. 
 
According to the newspaper report, MD Yeasin embezzled Tk1,500 crore from different banks and financial institutions and fled the country. 
 
A number of cases were filed against him in Chattogram and an arrest warrant was also issued against him.  
 
MD Yeasin took loans of Tk1,243 crore from a number of banks. Besides, he owes Tk113.83 crore to Bismillah Marine Services. 

