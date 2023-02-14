HC orders probe into Rajuk's 'millionaire employees'

The High Court has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to investigate the allegations of illegal wealth accumulation by "millionaire employees" of the urban development coordinator of the capital.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the suo moto order on Tuesday after taking into cognisance a report in this regard published in a national daily and asked to submit the probe report by 5 April.

Besides, the court issued a ruling asking why the inaction and failure of the defendants to take proper legal action against the persons involved in corruption and irregularities will not be illegal. 

The rule also asked why appropriate legal action should not be taken against those named in the report for reported corruption.

ACC chairman, Rajuk chairman, housing and public works secretary along with the defendants have been asked to respond to the ruling within two weeks.

The court set the next date for hearing on 5 April, said Deputy Attorney General AM Amin Uddin.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report was published in a daily suggesting that some low-grade staff of Rajuk have turned into millionaires. 

According to the report, even though the third or fourth-class employees of the Rajuk get a salary of Tk20,000-30,000 per month, many of them have one or more multi-storied houses in the capital and expensive cars while many have plots, flats, and shops in other districts.
 

