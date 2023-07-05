HC orders to pay arrears of BSMMU non-resident doctors

Bangladesh

BSS
05 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 06:44 pm

Photo: Collected
The High Court (HC) today ordered the authorities concerned to pay the outstanding salaries and allowances of around 1,500 non-resident doctors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

A High Court division bench comprising Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

"The court also ordered to dispose of the issue of their demand for increasing the salaries and allowances of the doctors, within 60 days. The court asked officials concerned including health secretary and vice-chancellor of the varsity to execute the order," Advocate Md Monir Uddin, who moved the writ before the court, told newsmen.

The lawyer said they sent a notice to the concerned officials on June 25 and subsequently filed the writ as the notice went unheeded.

"From different newspaper reports, we learned that the non-resident doctors of the varsity are staging agitation for their dues. Although the ministry said it has paid all the dues, the BSMMU VC said they don't have any fund to pay the arrears. Considering the severity of the matter, we filed this writ," Advocate Md Monir Uddin added.

