HC orders judicial probe into Narail principal assault

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 05:06 pm

The court has directed the authorities concerned to ensure necessary treatment and protection for Swapan Kumar and his family

The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident of assault of Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail.

The chief judicial magistrate of Narail was asked to complete the investigation within six weeks and submit a probe report.

The HC bench of Justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty and Justice SM Moniruzzaman after hearing a writ in this regard also directed the authorities concerned to ensure necessary treatment and protection for Swapan Kumar and his family.

The High Court also issued a rule upon the government bodies concerned to explain in four weeks as to why the failure or inaction of the respondents in stopping the so-called "mob justice" and protecting people from humiliation in the presence of police and district administration in different places including the incident of humiliation of Swapan Kumar Biswas shall not be declared

The secretary to the Public Security Department under the home ministry, the inspector general of police, the deputy commissioner of Narail, and the superintendent of Police of the district have been made respondents in the rule. 

On 30 June, the human rights organisation Ain o shalish kendro (ASK) filed a writ in this regard.

Lawyer ZI Khan Panna and lawyer Aneek R Haque appeared in the court in favour of the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas stood for the state.

Aneek R Haque told the media that the matter will be presented to the court on October 17 after the judicial probe report is submitted.

On 18 June, Principal Swapan Kumar was forced to wear a garland of shoes around his neck amid a tense situation centring a Facebook post on Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of India's ruling party BJP, whose recent remark insulting Prophet Mohammad created global outrage among Muslims.

Some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture of the controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

They also set a motorcycle on fire barring government work in the area in the presence of local police.

Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands at the time of the assault in a video that circulated later in the day following a day-long protest and violence at Mirzapur United Degree College.

