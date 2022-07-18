HC orders judicial inquiry into Narail principal assault

The High Court (HC) has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident of assault of Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of the district's Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail.

The chief judicial magistrate of Narail has been asked to complete the investigation within six weeks and submit a probe report.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty and Justice SM Moniruzzaman passed the order on Monday after hearing a writ in this regard.

Lawyer ZI Khan Panna and lawyer Aneek R Haque were in favour of the petition in the court while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas stood for the state.

On 18 June, Principal Swapan Kumar was forced to wear a garland of shoes around his neck after a tense situation centring a Facebook post on Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of India's ruling party BJP.

Some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture of the controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

They also set a motorcycle on fire barring government work in the area in the presence of local police.

Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands at the time of the assault in a video that circulated later in the day following a day-long protest and violence in Mirzapur United Degree College.