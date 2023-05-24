HC orders inquiry into a Tk350 crore loan approved by AB Bank to alleged nonexistent company

The High Court has ordered an inquiry into a complaint regarding a Tk350 crores loan approved by AB Bank to an alleged nonexistent company named "Brandshare Trading".

The court gave three months to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave this suo motu order on Wednesday after taking cognizance of a report titled "Bigger fraud behind hiding loan defaulters" published in a national daily.

At the same time, the court issued another ruling seeking to know why the inaction of the concerned parties against those involved in the allegation of loan approval will not be declared illegal and why relevant legal action will not be taken by identifying those involved.

The ACC chairman, the governor of Bangladesh Bank, the secretary of the finance ministry and the secretary of Banking and Financial Institutions division of the finance ministry, BFIU, CID, managing director of AB Bank have been asked to respond to the rule within two weeks.

According to the report published in the national daily, businessman Muhammad Ali Haider Ratan raised questions by withdrawing loan money from the National Bank's Gulshan branch at night. Recently, AB Bank sanctioned a loan of Tk350 crore in favor of a bogus company, the beneficiary of which is businessman Ratan. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) under the Central Bank has already blocked the disbursement of this fraudulent loan. Clarification has also been sought from the Board of Directors regarding the approval of loans in the name of the non-existent institution.

It is said in the report that Ali Haider Ratan currently has loans of Tk559 crore in five banks. These loans taken in dubious ways against various government work orders are now in default.