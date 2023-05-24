HC orders inquiry into a Tk350 crore loan approved by AB Bank to alleged nonexistent company

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 04:21 pm

Related News

HC orders inquiry into a Tk350 crore loan approved by AB Bank to alleged nonexistent company

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 04:21 pm
HC orders inquiry into a Tk350 crore loan approved by AB Bank to alleged nonexistent company

The High Court has ordered an inquiry into a complaint regarding a Tk350 crores loan approved by AB Bank to an alleged nonexistent company named "Brandshare Trading".

The court gave three months to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave this suo motu order on Wednesday after taking cognizance of a report titled "Bigger fraud behind hiding loan defaulters" published in a national daily.

At the same time, the court issued another ruling seeking to know why the inaction of the concerned parties against those involved in the allegation of loan approval will not be declared illegal and why relevant legal action will not be taken by identifying those involved.

The ACC chairman, the governor of Bangladesh Bank, the secretary of the finance ministry and the secretary of Banking and Financial Institutions division of the finance ministry, BFIU, CID, managing director of AB Bank have been asked to respond to the rule within two weeks.

According to the report published in the national daily, businessman Muhammad Ali Haider Ratan raised questions by withdrawing loan money from the National Bank's Gulshan branch at night. Recently, AB Bank sanctioned a loan of Tk350 crore in favor of a bogus company, the beneficiary of which is businessman Ratan. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) under the Central Bank has already blocked the disbursement of this fraudulent loan. Clarification has also been sought from the Board of Directors regarding the approval of loans in the name of the non-existent institution.

It is said in the report that Ali Haider Ratan currently has loans of Tk559 crore in five banks. These loans taken in dubious ways against various government work orders are now in default.

Top News

business / AB Bank / loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

4h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

8h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

7h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

22h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

1d | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss