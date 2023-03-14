HC orders forming committee to monitor sewerage and gas lines

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:26 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

For ensuring citizens' safety, the High Court has ordered the formation of a monitoring committee consisting of experts from relevant departments to regularly monitor the sewage-waste lines and gas lines of the facilities and buildings of each ward of Dhaka City Corporation.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) chairman, managing director of Titas Gas, managing director of Dhaka Wasa, chief executive officer of Dhaka North and South City Corporation have been asked to form this committee within seven days.

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel gave this order after the preliminary hearing of a writ in this regard on Tuesday (14 March).

After formation, the committee was directed to submit a progress report to the court within four weeks if any irregularities in sewerage and gas lines are detected during the monitoring, so that necessary action can be taken.

At the same time, the court has issued a ruling seeking to know why the inaction and failure of those concerned in regularly monitoring of the sewage and gas lines of every ward and building of the Dhaka City Corporation to ensure the safety of the lives of the people living in Dhaka will not be declared illegal.

Lawyer Manzil Morsed was present in court in favour of the writ while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas appeared for the state.

Lawyer Manzil Morsed told reporters, "Dhaka Wasa and Titas Gas Limited are the authorities responsible for sewage disposal and gas line management of buildings in Dhaka city."

Recently, after explosions in Science Lab and buildings in Siddique Bazar area of the capital, various media reports were published citing mismanagement of sewage, waste lines and gas supply lines as the reason behind the explosions.

The environmental and human rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed a writ petition in public interest on last Sunday (12 March) in the relevant branch of the High Court.

