HC orders ACC to investigate corruption allegations against Gazipur acting mayor

The High Court today directed the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) to complete inquiring corruption allegations made against Gazipur City Corporation Mayor (acting) Asadur Rahman Kiran, within four months.

The court also issued a rule asking why the ACC's inaction and failure in investigating corruption allegations made against him should not be declared illegal. The ACC has been asked to respond to the rule within two weeks.

A High Court Division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order Tuesday (28 February).

Nazrul Islam and Zillur Rahman, residents of Gazipur, filed a writ by adding a report published in a national daily on 21 August last year, where various allegations were made against Kiran including corruption, arbitrariness in official activities, irregularities, looting, dual citizenship in Bangladesh and the USA, commission trading, acquiring illegal wealth etc.

The report published in the newspaper said that the aggrieved residents of the city have submitted written complaints against Kiran to various departments of the government, including the Prime Minister's Office.