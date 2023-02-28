HC orders ACC to investigate corruption allegations against Gazipur acting mayor

Bangladesh

BSS
28 February, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 04:40 pm

Related News

HC orders ACC to investigate corruption allegations against Gazipur acting mayor

BSS
28 February, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 04:40 pm
HC orders ACC to investigate corruption allegations against Gazipur acting mayor

The High Court today directed the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) to complete inquiring corruption allegations made against Gazipur City Corporation Mayor (acting) Asadur Rahman Kiran, within four months.

The court also issued a rule asking why the ACC's inaction and failure in investigating corruption allegations made against him should not be declared illegal. The ACC has been asked to respond to the rule within two weeks.

A High Court Division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order Tuesday (28 February).

Nazrul Islam and Zillur Rahman, residents of Gazipur, filed a writ by adding a report published in a national daily on 21 August last year, where various allegations were made against Kiran including corruption, arbitrariness in official activities, irregularities, looting, dual citizenship in Bangladesh and the USA, commission trading, acquiring illegal wealth etc.

The report published in the newspaper said that the aggrieved residents of the city have submitted written complaints against Kiran to various departments of the government, including the Prime Minister's Office.

Top News

Gazipur mayor / Corruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

9h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

5h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Kacchi Biriyani is the most popular order on foodpanda

Why Kacchi Biriyani is the most popular order on foodpanda

1h | TBS Face to Face
Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

3h | TBS Stories
How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

22h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion