HC issues rule seeking international investigations into deaths of children during protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 01:34 pm

Related News

HC issues rule seeking international investigations into deaths of children during protests

The court also questioned why the families of the deceased children should not be compensated with Tk1 crore each.

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 01:34 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has issued a rule asking why an international investigation commission should not be formed to probe the deaths of children allegedly shot from helicopters during the students' movement for quota reform. 

The court also questioned why the families of the deceased children should not be compensated with Tk1 crore each.

The bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman issued the rule today (15 August) after hearing a writ petition filed in this regard. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker represented the petitioners, while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman appeared for the state.

Those who fired bullets from helicopters and those who directed to do so are all criminals: HC

The cabinet secretary, home secretary, law secretary, and other relevant officials have been asked to respond to the rule by 5 September. The court also set the same date for the next hearing and further orders on the matter.

Earlier, a writ petition was filed seeking compensation of Tk1 crore for each of the families of children allegedly killed by helicopter gunfire during the student protests. 

 

Top News

High Court (HC) / deaths of children / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

20h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

12m | Videos
People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

47m | Videos
Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

1h | Videos
Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

16h | Videos