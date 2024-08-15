HC issues rule seeking international investigations into deaths of children during protests

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has issued a rule asking why an international investigation commission should not be formed to probe the deaths of children allegedly shot from helicopters during the students' movement for quota reform.

The court also questioned why the families of the deceased children should not be compensated with Tk1 crore each.

The bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman issued the rule today (15 August) after hearing a writ petition filed in this regard.

Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker represented the petitioners, while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman appeared for the state.

The cabinet secretary, home secretary, law secretary, and other relevant officials have been asked to respond to the rule by 5 September. The court also set the same date for the next hearing and further orders on the matter.

Earlier, a writ petition was filed seeking compensation of Tk1 crore for each of the families of children allegedly killed by helicopter gunfire during the student protests.