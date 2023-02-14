HC calls misconduct with B'baria judge 'disgraceful' for judiciary

The High Court on Tuesday said the incident of some lawyers' misbehaviour with a tribunal judge in a Brahmanbaria courtroom is "disgraceful" and has tarnished the reputation of the country's judiciary.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil made the remark in the presence of three lawyers of Brahmanbaria bar who appeared before the court today upon a summon issued earlier.

Those summoned were Bar Association president Advocate Tanvir Ahmed Bhuiyan, Secretary (Administration) Advocate Md Akkas Ali and Advocate Zubair Islam.

Addressing the three lawyers, the court warned that it will be forced to take strict action including banning the concerned lawyers if anything as such is repeated ever again.

Seeking a month's time to explain the matter to the court, Supreme Court Lawyers' Association President Mumtaz Uddin Fakir, on behalf of the three lawyers, said the issue of Brahmanbaria courtroom is seeing positive development with all courts, except Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.

The court later fixed 26 February for the next hearing of the written complaint lodged by Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge Sharmin Nigar.

Earlier on 5 January, the same bench summoned three lawyers including the Brahmanbaria Bar Association president on 17 January for misbehaving with the district Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq.

The court also issued a rule questioning why punitive action will not be taken against them on contempt of court charge.

On 4 January, district Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq sent a written complaint to the High Court to take action against those involved in this incident. Later, on the instructions of the Chief Justice, the Registrar General of the Supreme Court sent the written complaint of the judge to the HC bench.

On 2 January, Bar Association president advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, Secretary Advocate Md Akkas Ali and around 10-15 lawyers including Zubair Islam came and rudely asked the judge to leave the courtroom. Advocate Tanvir hurled abusive words at the court, as per the complaint.