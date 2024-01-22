HC bans all activities of Millenium City housing project in Keraniganj

The High Court on Monday imposed a ban on all activities of "Millennium City" housing project for illegally filling earth in Totail canal, agricultural land, and water bodies in Keraniganj.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the directive following a writ petition filed by several rights organisations including Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela).

The court also issued a ruling asking why the inactivity of the authorities concerned regarding the construction of the unauthorised "Millennium City" project by illegally filling canals, reservoirs and agricultural land should not be declared illegal.

The chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), the director general of the Department of Environment, and the deputy commissioner of Dhaka district have been made respondents to the rule.

At the same time, the court instructed the respondents to investigate the current condition of Totail canal, low-lying agricultural land, and water bodies adjacent to the canal, and assess the damage caused to the canal due to earth filling by Millennium Housing Limited.

The court also asked them to submit a report within a month.

Advocate Minhajul Haque Chowdhury and Advocate S Hasanul Banna moved for the writ petitioners, while Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad Sarkar represented the state in the hearing.