HC asks why families of mass upsurge victims should not be compensated

The High Court has issued a rule asking the government to explain why families of those killed and injured in the Anti-discrimination Movement should not be given appropriate compensation.

The court directed the secretaries of the home, law, and finance ministries, along with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka, to respond to the rule within two weeks.

The bench of Justice Fahmida Kader Chowdhury and Justice Mubina Asaf issued the order today (22 October) following a preliminary hearing of a writ petition, confirmed petitioner's lawyer Rowshan Ali to the media.

Earlier, on 9 October, Monir Munna, a resident of Uttara and one of the injured in the movement, filed the writ petition with the High Court, seeking government action on five issues, including appropriate compensation for the families of those killed and injured in the movement.