HC asks why families of mass upsurge victims should not be compensated

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 01:34 pm

Related News

HC asks why families of mass upsurge victims should not be compensated

The bench of Justice Fahmida Kader Chowdhury and Justice Mubina Asaf issued the order today (22 October) following a preliminary hearing of a writ petition, confirmed petitioner's lawyer Rowshan Ali to the media

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 01:34 pm
HC asks why families of mass upsurge victims should not be compensated

The High Court has issued a rule asking the government to explain why families of those killed and injured in the Anti-discrimination Movement should not be given appropriate compensation. 

The court directed the secretaries of the home, law, and finance ministries, along with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka, to respond to the rule within two weeks.

The bench of Justice Fahmida Kader Chowdhury and Justice Mubina Asaf issued the order today (22 October) following a preliminary hearing of a writ petition, confirmed petitioner's lawyer Rowshan Ali to the media.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, on 9 October, Monir Munna, a resident of Uttara and one of the injured in the movement, filed the writ petition with the High Court, seeking government action on five issues, including appropriate compensation for the families of those killed and injured in the movement. 

Top News

High Court (HC) / mass upsurge / victims

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

59m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos