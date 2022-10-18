HC asks what action taken against deputy governors who allegedly amassed Tk3,700cr

The High Court has asked to know what action has been taken against five deputy governors responsible for looting Tk3,700 crore in financial institutions.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the order based on a report published in a national daily.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing and senior lawyer Advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan was present in court on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Earlier, a report published in a national daily entitled "Five deputy governors responsible for looting Tk3,700 crore in financial institutions" was brought to the attention of the High Court.

The ACC and the state were informed about the matter and were asked to take necessary actions against the accused, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told media.