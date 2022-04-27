HC asks for transaction info of Evaly fund

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

HC asks for transaction info of Evaly fund

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 05:17 pm
HC asks for transaction info of Evaly fund

The High Court (HC) has directed former Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and its Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Russel to submit information on how much money has been given to various people through bKash, Nagad and Cheques.

The High Court bench comprising of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order today upon a plea made by Evaly Board.

Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of BRAC Bank, Bank Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, Madhumati Bank, Southeast Bank Limited, Dhaka Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, Midland Bank, City Bank, Community Bank, bKash and Nagad have been asked to submit this information.

Barrister Syed Mahsib Hossain appeared for the writ petition. Barrister Morshed Ahmed Khan was in favour of the Evaly Board.

On October 18 last year, the High Court formed a five-member interim board headed by HM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, a former judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, to oversee the overall management and the company affairs of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly Limited.

Other members of the board are-- Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan, former secretary for local government and rural development, Additional Secretary (OSD) Mahbub Kabir, Chartered Accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and company law specialist Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz.

Earlier on September 22, 2021, after hearing an application filed by a customer, the High Court had banned the sale and transfer of all kinds of assets of Evaly.

Following the order, all the documents of Evaly were summoned on September 30, 2021.

Top News

e commerce / Evaly

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

4h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

6h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

6h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

7h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

5h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

1d | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access