HC asks for transaction info of Evaly fund

The High Court (HC) has directed former Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and its Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Russel to submit information on how much money has been given to various people through bKash, Nagad and Cheques.

The High Court bench comprising of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order today upon a plea made by Evaly Board.

Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of BRAC Bank, Bank Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, Madhumati Bank, Southeast Bank Limited, Dhaka Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, Midland Bank, City Bank, Community Bank, bKash and Nagad have been asked to submit this information.

Barrister Syed Mahsib Hossain appeared for the writ petition. Barrister Morshed Ahmed Khan was in favour of the Evaly Board.

On October 18 last year, the High Court formed a five-member interim board headed by HM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, a former judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, to oversee the overall management and the company affairs of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly Limited.

Other members of the board are-- Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan, former secretary for local government and rural development, Additional Secretary (OSD) Mahbub Kabir, Chartered Accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and company law specialist Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz.

Earlier on September 22, 2021, after hearing an application filed by a customer, the High Court had banned the sale and transfer of all kinds of assets of Evaly.

Following the order, all the documents of Evaly were summoned on September 30, 2021.