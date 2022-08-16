HC asks lawyers to file writ over Uttara BRT crane accident that killed 5

When three lawyers drew the attention of the High Court (HC) to the incident of a girder falling on a car and killing five people in the capital's Uttara, the court advised the lawyers to file a writ petition in this regard.

The bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Khizir Hayat gave this suggestion on Tuesday (16 August).

Lawyer Barrister Sayed Mahsib Hossain, Advocate Jamiul Haque Faisal and Advocate Md Shahinuzzaman sought a suomoto order from the court in this regard. Then the court asked them to file a writ petition saying they will hear it.

On 15 August, five members of a family were killed as a 50-60 tonnes girder of BRT-3 Elevated Expressway fell on their car, smashing it to the ground, at Uttara's Jasimuddin road.