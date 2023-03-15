HC asks govt to take initiative to reduce Hajj cost

The High Court (HC) has asked Attorney General AM Amin Uddin to take initiative to reduce the Hajj package cost.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali gave the order on Wednesday (15 March) after hearing the Ministry of Religion's explanation regarding the high Hajj cost this year.

According to the instructions of the HC on Tuesday, the Ministry of Religion gave a report containing an explanation to the court.

The ministry informed that the cost of the Hajj package has increased due to the increase of dollar price, air fares, house rents, and Moallem (guide) fee.

After hearing, the court said to the attorney general, "Think about the common people who want to go for Hajj. You should talk to the concerned authorities. Take initiatives on how to reduce the costs."

The attorney general told the court that the announced Hajj package is a policy decision of the government and the court cannot order in this regard.

In reply, the court said, "Public interest is involved with the matter. Therefore, there is no bar to hear the writ in this regard."

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the writ petition.

The report of the Ministry of Religion also said that the cost of Hajj has been determined by coordination between the government and the private sector. The cost of Hajj per person is Tk2.5 lakh in Bangladesh and Tk4.5 lakh in Saudi Arabia. As a result, the government has nothing to do with the expenditure on the Saudi side as it has to be coordinated internationally.

Earlier on Tuesday, the HC said that fixing the minimum cost for performing hajj this year at Tk7 lakh is "inhumane".

The court also asked the state counsel to speak to those associated with the Ministry of Religion's hajj programme about the package.