HC asks BFIU to form cell to bring back laundered money

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 05:22 pm

The High Court on Wednesday directed Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Chief Md Masud Biswas to form a cell to prevent money laundering, observation, and bring the laundered money back.

The HC also ordered the BFIU chief to submit a progress report in this regard to the court by 26 October.

"Only the exchange of letters will not be effective in recovering the laundered money. You must take necessary effective steps," the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat told BFIU head Masud Biswas during the hearing today (31 August) on a suomuto (voluntary) rule on the issue.

The HC bench passed the order after accepting an unconditional apology from BFIU head Masuf Biswas.

"We believe that laundered money will be brought back to the country. We have to prevent such crime strictly," the HC commented.

Earlier in the day, Masud Biswas appeared before the HC bench in compliance with its 30 August order and offered an unconditional apology for not giving any signature, designation, and address in the report submitted before it on seeking information on money deposited by Bangladeshis to Swiss banks.

On Tuesday, the HC bench summoned the BFIU chief directing him to appear before it at 11 am Wednesday to give an explanation of his role in preparing and submitting the report.

