HC asks authorities to reinstate 26 FBCCI officials

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 03:43 pm

The High Court (HC) has issued a ruling asking authorities concerned to reinstate 26 employees, who were reportedly forced to resign from the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

Commerce secretary, the director generals of trade organisations and the FBCCI president have been made respondents to the ruling and asked to explain within four weeks.

An HC bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman on 28 August also asked to pay their due arrears within three months of receiving the order.

The aggrieved FBCCI employees filed written applications on 12 June 2021 and 21 August 2022 seeking settlement of the issues.

However, the senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, trade organisations DG and FBCCI president did not heed their plea. No action was taken to reinstate them and pay their dues.

According to the application, the 26 former FBBCI employees sent a legal notice to the FBCCI demanding reinstatement and arrears.

On 10 February this year, a legal notice was sent to the commerce ministry, FBCCI, and trade organisations officials.

On 20 October in 2020, 62 officers and employees resigned from FBCCI together. They claimed that they were forced to resign under the pressure of the then board of directors.

According to the employees, the FBCCI president forced 62 officials to resign on the same day due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of them were paid only 20% of their salary and allowances, and many were not paid any service benefits except money from the provident fund.

Among 62 sacked officials, some took employment at other offices and some of them intend to seek legal help along with the 26.

Reportedly, due to the negligence of the authorities, dismissal and non-payment of salaries, FBCCI employees AF Ainul Huda and Abdul Barek died of emotional distress and cardiac arrest respectively.
 

