HC announces Destiny management board with Justice Moyeenul Islam in chair

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 08:20 pm

Destiny-2000 Limited was registered on 14 December, 2000. The company has total shareholders of 49 people

The High Court on Thursday reconstituted a board for the management of Destiny-2000 limited with Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, a retired judge of the High Court Division, as the chairman.

HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam issued the order announcing the board on Thursday (1 September), barrister Moinul Islam said.

The other members of the board are former District Judge Hasan Shaheed Ferdous, Barrister Margub Kabir, Fakhruddin Ahmed FCA and businessperson Iqbal Jaman.

Sixteen people applied to the High Court for the annual general meeting from 2012 to 2021. The court accepted the plea and reconstituted the board, said Moinul Islam who stood in favor of the petitioners.

Notably, Destiny-2000 Limited was registered on 14 December, 2000. The company has total shareholders of 49 people.

The petitioners in the High Court are- Destiny's director Biplab Bikas Sheel, Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Md. Shahinur Howladar Shaheen, Saiful Alam Ratan, GM Golam Rabbani, Shamnun Ehsan Shamim, Masuda Ismat Ara, Jahangir Alam, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Zahirul Islam, Khairun Nesa, Syed Mohammad Iqbal, Shahzada Al Mahmud, Hossain Azad, Kamrul Hasan and Md. Jahangir Alam.

