HC allows Evaly board to withdraw money from two accounts

The High Court has allowed the interim management board of Evaly to withdraw Tk2.35 crore from the accounts of City Bank and South East Bank.

The single-member bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order on Sunday in response to petition filed by the Evaly board.

The court also permitted the board to use nine vehicles of the e-commerce company.

Besides, Bangladesh Bank and NBR have been directed to provide information to the board about all the accounts and assets of Evaly.

The High Court in October last year formed a four-member new board to manage, control and assess the liabilities of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

According to data released by Evaly, the company has a total of Tk121 crore worth of properties while it owes over Tk1000 crore to customers and merchants.

Evaly came under the scanners following massive allegations of defrauding customers and embezzlement in recent months.

The e-commerce platform would tempt customers to pay in advance with lucrative discount offers, but failed short on the promises of delivering goods on due time, customers alleged.

In some such cases, it would offer to refund unsatisfied customers, but that too fired back as cheques bounced due to a shortage of money in the platform's bank accounts.

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, who is also the chairman of the company, was arrested on 16 September over allegations of fraud and embezzlement.