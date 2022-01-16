HC allows Evaly board to withdraw money from two accounts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 04:22 pm

Related News

HC allows Evaly board to withdraw money from two accounts

Bangladesh Bank and NBR have been directed to provide information to the board about all the accounts and assets of Evaly

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 04:22 pm
HC allows Evaly board to withdraw money from two accounts

The High Court has allowed the interim management board of Evaly to withdraw Tk2.35 crore from the accounts of City Bank and South East Bank.

The single-member bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order on Sunday in response to petition filed by the Evaly board.  

The court also permitted the board to use nine vehicles of the e-commerce company.

Besides, Bangladesh Bank and NBR have been directed to provide information to the board about all the accounts and assets of Evaly. 

The High Court in October last year formed a four-member new board to manage, control and assess the liabilities of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

According to data released by Evaly, the company has a total of Tk121 crore worth of properties while it owes over Tk1000 crore to customers and merchants.

Evaly came under the scanners following massive allegations of defrauding customers and embezzlement in recent months.

The e-commerce platform would tempt customers to pay in advance with lucrative discount offers, but failed short on the promises of delivering goods on due time, customers alleged.

In some such cases, it would offer to refund unsatisfied customers, but that too fired back as cheques bounced due to a shortage of money in the platform's bank accounts.

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, who is also the chairman of the company, was arrested on 16 September over allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

Top News

Evaly / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

2h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

3h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

37m | Videos
Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

19h | Videos
Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

23h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike