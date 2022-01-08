Hawkers’ protest at Uttara causes huge traffic jam across Dhaka

Vehicular movement was halted on airport road on Saturday as hawkers blocked the road in Uttara's Azampur to press home their demands.

They took to the street around 10am, causing huge traffic congestions on airport road and adjoining areas in the capital. City dwellers and officer-goers suffered a lot for the road blockade.

"We managed to disperse them from the road around 1pm and the traffic movement was normalised afterwards," Saiful Islam, deputy commissioner of Uttara Traffic Zone, told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Zone told TBS, "Long tailback of vehicles was also seen due to the renovation works of a Tongi road."

"The traffic jam has been spread to 15km long even to Banani," he added.