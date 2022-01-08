Hawkers’ protest at Uttara causes huge traffic jam across Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 02:43 pm

Related News

Hawkers’ protest at Uttara causes huge traffic jam across Dhaka

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 02:43 pm
Photo: Sanjida Islam Banna/Traffic alert
Photo: Sanjida Islam Banna/Traffic alert

Vehicular movement was halted on airport road on Saturday as hawkers blocked the road in Uttara's Azampur to press home their demands.

They took to the street around 10am, causing huge traffic congestions on airport road and adjoining areas in the capital. City dwellers and officer-goers suffered a lot for the road blockade.

"We managed to disperse them from the road around 1pm and the traffic movement was normalised afterwards," Saiful Islam, deputy commissioner of Uttara Traffic Zone, told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Zone told TBS, "Long tailback of vehicles was also seen due to the renovation works of a Tongi road." 

"The traffic jam has been spread to 15km long even to Banani," he added.

Top News

Hawkers / Road Block

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

5h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

6h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

5h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

2h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

2h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

23h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals