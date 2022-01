A hawker boy died after being hit by an Azmeri Paribahan bus in Dhaka's Mogbazar on Thursday.

The hawker was identified as Rakib, 14.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp in-charge Bacchu Mia said, "Rakib used to sell water and masks in Mogbazar area. He was killed after being hit by an Azmeri Paribahan bus."