‘Hawa’ movie director sued for breaching Wildlife Act 

A case has been filed against "Hawa" movie director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon for violating the Wildlife (Preservation and Security) Act, 2012.

Nargis Sultana, inspector of Wildlife Crime Control Unit, told The Business Standard that she filed the case with the Metropolitan Session Judge Court on Wednesday.

In the recently released film "Hawa", a Common Myna (locally known as Shalik) bird is shown to be bound in a cage. At one point in the film, the bird was killed and then eaten.

The same film's behind-the-scenes footage features a stingray fish being picked up from the sea.

Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, the director of the film, claimed no animal was harmed in the movie.

He said that dummies were used for the sake of the story.